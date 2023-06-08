We are ready for Madagascar - Joseph Painstil ahead of AFCON qualifier

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed the team's readiness ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Chris Hughton's 24-man squad will soon begin preparations ahead of the game which presents Ghana an opportunity to seal a place in the 2023 AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast.

Paintsil who played a critical role in securing a point for Ghana in their previous match against Angola which was also an AFCON qualifier is optimistic the team are battle-ready and will try their best to win.

The 25-year-old has been in terrific form all season scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists in the Belgian top flight including playoff matches which he believes will be translated into their match against the Southern Africans.

"I'm prepared and not only me but the rest of the squad is prepared for this fantastic game because it will make us qualify for the AFCON. We look up to the game," he told 3FM.

Ghana currently lead the Group E of the qualifiers with eight points and are a win away from sealing a place for the tournament to be held next year.

They are followed by Central African Republic, Angola and Madagascar which have seven, five, and one point respectively.