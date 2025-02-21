We are ready for PAC Academy FC - Medeama SC boss Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko has confirmed that his team is fully prepared to face PAC Academy FC in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based club will host the lower-division side at the TnA Stadium, and Coach Tanko is confident that his team will advance to the quarter-finals.

"The break has been very good for us. I have had two weeks to know the team more, and I will say that the team is doing well, and we are ready for the FA Cup coming on Sunday," Tanko told Medi TV.

Coach Tanko also revealed his familiarity with PAC Academy FC, having founded the team.

"I started PAC Academy because the owner is my brother, so I know the team inside out. We are playing against them on Sunday. Definitely, I want to go to the next round, so we are going to prepare very well to face them."

With Medeama SC seeking to make a strong impression in the MTN FA Cup, Coach Tanko's experience and knowledge of PAC Academy FC will be crucial in securing a win on Sunday.