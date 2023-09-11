'We are ready for RTU' - Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga claims that his team is prepared to face Real Tamale United (RTU) in their opening game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The new season will commence this weekend with Hearts of Oak set to visit RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

After finishing their pre-season on Sunday at the Pobiman Complex with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Nations FC, the Congolese midfielder has stated his team's ready to face RTU in the upcoming match on Friday

Otanga who started the game before he was replaced in the second half by Nurudeen Aziz who eventually broke the deadlock for the Phobians said: “We are ready for the season. We’ve prepared for over a month and I think we are ready to challenge Real Tamale United in the season opener” he said.

The Phobians are hoping to make amends for their disastrous campaign last season which saw them work under three different coaches and eventually finishing 12th in the Ghana Premier League.