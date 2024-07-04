We are ready for the CAF Confederation Cup campaign - Nsoatreman youngster Foster Apetorgbor

Nsoatreman FC youngster Foster Apetorgbor is confident his team are prepared to face African giants in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Ghana Premier League side will be making its debut in the competition next season after securing their first-ever trophy by winning the Ghana FA Cup.

Nsoatreman clinched the Ghana FA Cup in a thrilling final against Bofoakwa Tano, coming from behind to win on penalties. The 16-year-old Apetorgbor played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring the decisive penalty.

Apetorgbor expressed confidence in his team's preparation for the continental challenge.

“We are prepared for Africa. We know we will be participating in Africa, and I can assure Ghanaians that we are ready for it,” he told Kessben FM,.

Apetorgbor, who is a final-year student at Kumasi High School, has shown remarkable talent and resilience, balancing his academic commitments with his football career.

Joining Nsoatreman FC during the January transfer window, he made 17 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and delivered top-class performances, earning two Player of the Month awards.

The young star is determined to make a significant impact in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping his team achieve new heights in their historic campaign.