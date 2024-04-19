We are ready for U-17 WAFU B tournament - Ghana coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston expresses readiness for the 2024 U17 WAFU Zone B following the draw held in Ivory Coast. Ghana was drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin.

Despite the challenging opponents, Kingston maintains a respectful yet determined attitude, stating, "We respect every country that will be playing at the tournament. Each participant is a potential winner. So, we respect everyone. But we’re ready," in an exclusive statement to ghanafa.org.

With the tournament scheduled to commence on May 15th and run until May 28th, all focus shifts to Accra, Ghana, as the host nation.

Preparation for the Black Starlets has been meticulous, with Kingston emphasizing readiness both mentally and physically.

"The technical team and the players are all ready for the tournament. And we’ll take it a match at a time," he underlines, emphasizing the team's dedication to approaching each game with determination.

Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Niger complete the lineup for the Group B.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. Participating teams will compete for the trophy and tickets to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations next year, with hosts set to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).