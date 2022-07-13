'We are ready' - Linz forward Paul Mensah 

Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah is looking forward to the new season with Austrian club FC Blau-WeiSS Linz.

Mensah joined FC Blau-WeiSS Linz in the winter transfer window from FC Botosani.

He made 13 appearances for BW Linz last season and scored three goals.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the 22-year-old indicated the team is ready for compete for titles.

"So what can we expect in the coming season? “We are definitely among the top favorites. It's going to be a tough season, but we have what it takes as a team to move up. We have a plan, we know how to beat strong opponents and we are highly motivated. We are ready."

"We have what it takes to do that and I'm very optimistic."