We are sorry - Coach Samuel Boadu pleads with Berekum Chelsea fans after Hearts of Oak defeat

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has extended his apologies to fans following the team's recent loss to Hearts of Oak.

The match, which took place on Wednesday during matchday 29, saw Berekum Chelsea facing off against Boadu's former team, with hopes of showcasing tactical prowess.

However, Hearts of Oak emerged victorious with a 3-0 win, courtesy of goals from Hamzah Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kasim Cisse.

Expressing regret for the defeat, Boadu emphasised the team's commitment to redeeming themselves in the upcoming match against Asante Kotoko. He assured fans that they would not be disappointed, urging them to continue their unwavering support.

"We are sorry for the defeat," said Boadu, acknowledging the disappointment felt by supporters. "We know they are behind us, but I will urge them to keep supporting us. We will not disappoint them in our game against Kotoko."

Berekum Chelsea are set to host Asante Kotoko in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League next weekend. It's worth noting that there will be no Premier League action this weekend due to the FA Cup semifinals scheduled at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Saturday and Sunday.

Currently positioned eighth on the domestic top-flight standings with 41 points after 29 matches, Berekum Chelsea aim to bounce back stronger in their upcoming fixture.