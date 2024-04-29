"We are sorry for the disappointing result"- John Antwi pens heartfelt message after Dreams FC's Africa exit

Dreams FC star, John Antwi, has apologised to Ghanaians following the team's exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite exceeding expectations, the Still Believe lads were hoping to reach the final of the competition in their first appearance at the continental stage.

However, Egyptian giants Zamalek ended the FA Cup holders' dream after a 3-0 hammering at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Antwi in a lengthy message of gratitude, thanked the technical team, management, his teammates and supporters for showing the club massive love.

He wrote on Facebook: "From Conakry, Guinea to Liberia and then Tunisia through to Angola straight to Nigeria and Cairo, Egyptâ€¦What a journey it has been. All we got to say is THANK YOU LORD for how far you brought us and may your name be praised.

"To the Dreams family, technical team, management, board and everyone at the club, on behalf of the players we say a big THANK YOU! Thanks for believing in us and giving us this great opportunity. We will continue to believe.

"Kurt E. S. Okraku I type this message to you with tears in my eyes, thank you for everything. May God continue to bless you, protect you, give you long life with good health. We will tell our story one day. GOD IS STILL THE GREATEST!

"To the nation Ghana. We say we are SORRY for the disappointing result. THANK YOU for the massive and unflinching support and prayers you gave us throughout this journey especially against Zamalek at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"To my colleague teammates, boys, let keep our heads up and keep fighting to keep this dream alive. I’m so proud of you guys, you guys are one of the best teammates I have ever played with. Let keep the LOVE and I bet, the future is really bright. Dreams!! In God we trust! #Still_Believe"