'We are sorry' - Hearts board member Frank Nelson apologises for disappointing season

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Frank Nelson Nwokolo has apologised for the club's poor performance this season.

The Phobians were ousted from the CAF Confederations Cup in the preliminary round and then from the FA Cup.

They have also missed out on the Ghana Premier League crown, placing eighth in the 2022-2023 season after winning 12, drawing nine, and losing 11 games.

The Hearts administrator admitted the club's poor performance this season when he spoke at the press soiree of the BAC Group-organized All Star Festival.

“I think we just have to say to our supporters, we are sorry because we didn’t live up to expectations…so we have failed ourselves. We will learn our lessons as we go, it’s a very bad situation but at the end of the day, that’s where we find ourselves so we accept it,” he said.

Hearts will finish their league campaign against Real Tamale United and Berekum Chelsea.