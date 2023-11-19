"We are stepping up as preparations for the last hurdle"- Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi ahead of Eswatini clash

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi has charged his team to go all out against Eswatini in the second leg of their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana head into the game with a 6-1 advantage from the first leg.

”We are not going to relax even though we go into the game with a 6:1 advantage,” he said ahead of the game on Sunday.

“This is a continuation of our preparation so we are rather stepping up our game because we need to have an idea of our last hurdle so we are going all out for the return fixture,” he added.

”We are going to have fun, enjoy the game and when the chances come, we will utilise them.”

With qualification to the final round almost secured, Basigi will use the game as part of preparation for the final round of qualifiers.

“We have worked on our finishing and sharpen our attack,” continued Basigi.

“Women football is very interesting and I think Ghanaians are enjoying women’s football so they should come out and support the Black Princesses and have fun."

The FIFA Women's U20 World Cup will be held in Colombia next year,