We are sticking with Frimpong Manso - GoldStars CEO Akwasi Adu

The Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, has confirmed that the club will stick with Frimpong Manso as the head coach of the club.

The former Ghana international led the Miners to lift their first Premier League trophy with 63 points.

Amid speculation about potential changes within the technical team ahead of their maiden CAF Champions League, Adu put the rumours to rest, assuring that Frimpong Manso and his technical team will remain at the club ahead of their Africa campaign.

“Every team wants a coach who delivers results, and Frimpong Manso has done just that. Looking at the history of Bibiani Gold Stars, we only entered the top flight four years ago; his performance this season is unmatched. His results speak louder than those of his predecessors, and his job continuity is assured," he told Citi Sports.

Adu further emphasised the club’s commitment to stability, noting that the way Gold Stars handle both technical and managerial affairs leaves little room for concern.

"Maybe he himself might want to take on a new challenge elsewhere, but from the Bibiani Gold Stars side, we don’t believe in frequently changing our technical handlers. We’ve seen that when coaches stay longer, they tend to do better for their clubs.”

Meanwhile, GoldStars will face Medeama on Saturday, June 14, at the DUN's Park for their coronation game.