We are unable to pay referees due to delay in funds from gov't- Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Spokesperson, Dan Kwaku Yeboah claims the referees have not been paid in the ongoing Special Competition after match day six because government is yet to release funds for them to be paid.

The Special Competition is mainly sponsored by the government with a budget of $1.2 million.

Reports indicates that the first trench of the money ($500,000) has been released to the Football Association which has been shared to the clubs as appearance fees and other expenditures.

According to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the monies to be paid to the referees is part of the budget for the tournament which is yet to hit the FA account.

“The monies due to pay the referees are coming from the government coffers but currently it hasn’t been released”, he told Light FM.

The referees have given an ultimatum to the FA and are expecting a response by the close of work on Wednesday.