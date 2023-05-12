We are upbeat about our chances - Nsoatreman coach ahead of FA Cup clash against King Faisal

Nsoatreman FC coach Abubakri Mumuni has expressed confidence ahead of their MTN FA Cup semifinal clash against King Faisal this weekend.

The two Ghana Premier League clubs are set to battle it out on Sunday for a spot in the final of this season’s tournament.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, coach Mumuni stated that his team is well motivated to secure victory against King Faisal.

"We are putting things in place to eliminate King Faisal and move to the finals. We are upbeat about our chances, the players know what is expected of them, the club President has motivated us to go all out so we shall surely get the result to make the people of Nsoatre happy," he said on Thursday.

Nsoatreman FC, a Division One League side, have been in impressive form in the competition so far, knocking out Premier League sides Eleven Wonders and Medeama SC on their way to the semifinals. King Faisal, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their first major trophy since winning the Ghana Premier League title in 1971.

The game between Nsoatreman FC and King Faisal is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, May 14.

Mumuni will be hoping his team can maintain their high level of motivation and secure a victory that will see them progress to the finals of the tournament.