We are very pleased to have him - Chattanooga Red Wolves chief on signing Ropapa Mensah

Chattanooga Red Wolves President and General Manager Sean McDaniel said they are pleased to have signed Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah.

Mensah had been on their radar for the past two seasons, according to McDaniel.

"One of the important roles we knew we would need going into this season was finding a goal scorer to work alongside Alex Tejera."

"Ropapa Mensah is someone we have been watching for the last 2 seasons so signing him the Red Wolves gives us a good chance to continue our goal production for 2023. We are very pleased to have him in the team," he said.

Mensah returns to the United States after a stint in Egypt, where he struggled to make an impression.

The 25-year-old comes to Chattanooga with a wealth of experience at the club level. He started his career at Ghanaian side Inter Allies, before moving to Penn FC.

His next move would see him land at Nashville SC, where he would score the club’s first goal in its history as a USL side in a friendly match against Atlanta United.

He would then play for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in 2019, before moving to Sporting Kansas City II in 2020. His final move would be to Port Fouad FC in Egypt for the 2021 season, before signing with the Red Wolves.

Mensah has over 6,000 minutes of play at the club level including 119 appearances with an impressive 28 goals and 17 assists.