‘We are very prepared for our first game’ – Bechem United tactician Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Head coach of Bechem United, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has revealed that his side is ready for the 2023/24 league season.

The Hunters will come up against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday in their first game of the campaign.

BKM joined The Hunters after the departure of Kassim Mingle at the end of last season and will be hoping to improve on their third-place finish last season.

“We are very prepared for our first game. As usual, preparation has been good so far. The players are showing good signs that we are ready. We are very much ready for that game,” Kobi-Mensah said.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante