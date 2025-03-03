We are waiting for specific tests to diagnose Abdul Mumin’s injury - Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez

Rayo Vallecano head coach, ÃÃ±igo PÃ©rez, has confirmed that the club is awaiting further medical tests to determine the severity of Abdul Mumin Sulemana’s injury.

The Ghanaian defender was forced off in the 35th minute during Vallecano’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

He was one of two players sidelined due to injury, with Angolan midfielder Randy Nteka also leaving the pitch in the 26th minute.

Speaking after the match, PÃ©rez emphasized the need for additional examinations to properly assess Mumin’s condition.

“Randy’s seems well to have something muscular in the abductorâ€¦as for Mumin, he is waiting for some more specific test to be done to be able to diagnose it," he said.

Mumin’s setback comes at a crucial time, with Ghana’s Black Stars set to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on March 21 and 24.

While the club awaits official results, the defender is expected to miss the upcoming international fixtures.