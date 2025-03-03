GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

We are waiting for specific tests to diagnose Abdul Mumin’s injury - Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez

Published on: 03 March 2025
We are waiting for specific tests to diagnose Abdul Mumin’s injury - Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez
Abdul Mumin

Rayo Vallecano head coach, ÃÃ±igo PÃ©rez, has confirmed that the club is awaiting further medical tests to determine the severity of Abdul Mumin Sulemana’s injury.

The Ghanaian defender was forced off in the 35th minute during Vallecano’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

He was one of two players sidelined due to injury, with Angolan midfielder Randy Nteka also leaving the pitch in the 26th minute.

Speaking after the match, PÃ©rez emphasized the need for additional examinations to properly assess Mumin’s condition.

“Randy’s seems well to have something muscular in the abductorâ€¦as for Mumin, he is waiting for some more specific test to be done to be able to diagnose it," he said.

Mumin’s setback comes at a crucial time, with Ghana’s Black Stars set to face Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on March 21 and 24.

While the club awaits official results, the defender is expected to miss the upcoming international fixtures.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more