"We are waiting for the right offer"- Nations FC to clubs interested in Razak Simpson

Nations FC will only allow defender Razak Simpson to leave if the right offer comes, according to the club's CEO, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah.

The Black Stars centre-back is on the radar of several clubs, including teams from Romania and Albania.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have reportedly inquired about his availability but no concrete offer has been presented yet.

Boakye-Ansah, who was recently appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Nations FC, confirmed interest from clubs abroad and home but insists the player will leave for the right price.

“Teams are hunting for his signature. We’ve had offers from teams in Romania, teams in Albania, on the local scene some clubs have also made enquiriesâ€¦so we are just waiting for the right offer," he told Citi Sports.

"We will not put in any impediments in his way; he has served the club well and when the offer is right, yes we will allow him to go.”

Simpson has been outstanding for the Kumasi-based club since joining them in 2023, earning him his maiden Ghana invite in November 2024.