Published on: 25 September 2023
We are well prepared for Horoya - Medeama President Moses Armah optimistic ahead of Champions League clash
Medeama are aiming to defend the Ghana Premier League title

The President of the Ghana Premier League champions Medeama, Moses Armah 'Parker' has expressed unwavering confidence that the club will make it to the lucrative stages of the ongoing CAF Champions League.

In recent years, Ghanaian clubs have faced challenges in reaching the money-spinning phases of the CAF Champions League. However, Medeama is poised to break that trend this season.

In their round two CAF Champions League fixture played in Ghana, the Yellow and Mauve triumphed over Horoya with a score of 3-1. Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah scored to ensure a convincing win at the Cape Coast Stadium while Lamine Fofana netted a consolation goal for the visiting team in added time.

They are however set to face the Guinean giants in Conakry on Saturday in the return leg and Moses Armah has expressed strong confidence in the team to proceed to the next stage.

"We have prepared very well ahead of the Horoya clash. We will come good. AngloGold Ashanti gave us money and we quickly booked a five-star hotel there," he told Peace FM

"We have prepared to go and sleep there as I speak to you someone has already traveled to Guinea. The person has been there for two weeks preparing for us before we join him. So the team there is nothing that will stop us," he added.

