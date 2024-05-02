We are working tirelessly to restore glory of Black Stars - Team  manager Ameenu Shardow

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow has assured fans of ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and revitalise the senior national team amidst recent disappointments and criticisms surrounding the performance of the

Following lackluster displays and early exits in recent tournaments, including the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 Mundial, coupled with a disappointing run in the 33rd edition of AFCON in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars have faced widespread disappointment from supporters.

However, Shardow emphasized the Ghana Football Association's dedication to addressing these challenges and restoring the team's reputation and success.

"The national team has gone through a lot, and we are all not happy about the results. We have to improve," he stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

Shardow urged for patience and support from fans, highlighting ongoing efforts behind the scenes to rebuild the team. "The Ghana Football Association is working tirelessly to restore the lost glory and aura around the team," he affirmed.

Despite recent struggles, Shardow remains optimistic about the team's future, indicating that preparations are underway for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.