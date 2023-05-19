We are working to solve goalscoring issues - Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has indicated that the club is trying hard to find a solution to their dismal wastefulness in front of goal in the ongoing season.

The Phobians have scored 30 goals in 30 Ghana Premier League matches and have no significant goalscorer in the topscorers' race.

The lack of cutting-edge upfront has left them in a difficult position as they sit fifth with four matches to end the season. While Samuel Inkoom concedes that is a major problem, he explains that the team are making efforts to get the goals as soon as possible

“To be honest, we are doing a lot of goal scoring at training, if you come to Pobiman you can see. The coaches are doing everything that we can score but in football, sometimes, it happens,” he said.

Hearts of Oak will host second-placed Medeama SC in week 31 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With 44 points the 2020-21 champions are seven points behind Aduana Stars who lead the table.