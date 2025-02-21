We as Parliamentarians have roles to play - Berekum West MP

Berekum West Member of Parliament, Dickson Kyere-Duah, has called for strong punitive actions to curb hooliganism in Ghana football.

He made this urgent appeal in his address to Ghana's Ninth Parliament, highlighting the persistent violent acts at football league venues.

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since the tragic death of a Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan who died from stab wounds suffered during a league game. Additionally, a referee was attacked after a Division One game.

Kyere-Duah emphasized that despite efforts to educate and sensitize fans, hooliganism remains a significant problem.

"Despite all the education, reminders, sensitizations, sanctions aimed at eradicating hooliganism, the act continues to be part of the Ghanaian game with many casualties frequently recorded."

The MP believes that a collective effort is necessary to eradicate hooliganism from Ghana football. "We as Parliamentarians have roles to playâ€¦there is an urgent need for us to work collectively to eradicate such barbaric acts from our game."