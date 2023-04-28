We beat Kotoko on tactical grounds - Great Olympics coach

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah believes his team's 2-0 triumph over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday was the result of his brilliant tactics.

Oly Dade came into the game after a dismal stalemate against Tamale City but responded well with a superb performance to defeat title contenders Kotoko at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, thanks to first-half goals from Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh.

Kobby Mensah indicated in his post-match interview that his tactics and game plan for the players were right on, which culminated in the victory.

"Tactically, we stopped them from playing in the first half," he told StarTimes after the game.

"We have a certain operational work for Christopher Nettey and it worked.

"We won the game on tactical grounds," he added

With six games remaining, Great Olympics has moved out of the relegation zone and into 14th place, with 35 points.

On Sunday, they will play Bibiani Gold Stars in their 29th match at Duns Park.