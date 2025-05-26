We both created chances but couldn't score - Kotoko coach Karim Zito on draw with Gold Stars

Kotoko boss Abdul Karim Zito has admitted that their game against Bibiani Gold Stars could have gone either way explaining both sides were capable of finding the net.

In a Ghana Premier League game that appeared as a title showdown, both sides failed to take advantage and draw closer to the top of the table in a heated but goalless draw.

Reacting after the game, the former Ghana U20 coach said he enjoyed the game despite the scoreline.

“It was a fantastic game. Every (Both) teams wanted to win. We all (both) created a lot of chances and we couldn’t put it into the net,” Zito noted.

He was still confident the title race would go down to the wire despite siting six points behind leaders Nations FC with just two games to wrap up.

“Nobody knows what is going to happen. Unless we calculate and add the too games and (if we realise that) if we win we can go further then (I can say) it’s over for me. But for now, I will never say it’s over.”

Kotoko will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Medeama SC on June 1, 2025.