"We call him the train"- Mikel Obi believes Michael Essien deserves more credit for Chelsea career

Former Nigeria midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has praised ex-Chelsea teammate Michael Essien for his contributions to the club during their playing days.

According to Mikel, the former Ghana international does not get the mention he deserves following his legendary career at the London club.

“He [Essien] never gets the mention nor the credit he deserves. He is a guy that we call him the train at the training ground, he is a powerful machine. The way he trains as well, everyday he is working," Mikel told Dubai Eye, a United Arab Emirates based radio station.

“And what a human being. Apart from playing football, what a gentle man he is. And like we say, he is a train, he is the bison and that’s what we call him."

Essien and Mikel Obi enjoyed massive success at Chelsea, winning several titles including the UEFA Champions League and multiple Premier Leagues.

Mikel recently retired from football while Essien works as an assistant manager at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.