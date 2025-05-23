We can build on our performance in subsequent seasons - Hearts of Lions President Dr. Randy Abbey

Hearts of Lions president Dr. Randy Abbey is optimistic about the team's future, despite the challenging title push in the Ghana Premier League.

With three games left, Hearts of Lions sit third on the league table, just three points behind leaders Nations FC.

Dr. Abbey expressed his desire to win the league title and earn a spot in next season's CAF Champions League.

"I would want to win the league for the first time and also play in Africa [CAF Champions League]," he stated.

Despite a tough run-in, Dr. Abbey is proud of the team's performance. "I'm pushing the boys and I'm proud of what they've achieved so far," he said.

Dr. Abbey is confident that the team can build on their current performance in subsequent seasons.

"If we win the league, I'll be the happiest man on earth. But even if we don't, I'm impressed with the progress we've made and confident we can build on this in the coming seasons."

Hearts of Lions face crucial matches ahead, starting with an away clash against Young Apostles this Sunday, followed by a home match against Bechem United, and ending with a potentially decisive fixture away to Nations FC.