'We can still get to Tokyo'- Black Meteors goalie Kwame Baah

Black Meteors goalkeeper Kwame Baah is confident Ghana will pick the final ticket to Tokyo 2020.

The Black Meteors will have to beat South Africa in the third and fourth play off to qualify for the Olympic games next year.

Ahead of Friday's game, the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper is beaming with confidence and believes the team are ready to secure the final slot for the continent.

"If you don't chase records, records can't be broken", We can still get to TOKYO. Let's believe again," he posted on Twitter.

Baah has been Ghana's safest pair of hands at the tournament and one of the outstanding goalies at the competition.

The 21-year old made the list of top three saves in match day three of the tournament, and his outstanding saves against Cote D' Ivoire kept the Black Meteors in the game for 120 minutes.

The ex-Inter Allies goalkeeper will be expected to do more if Ghana is to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

The Black Meteors have not qualified for the Olympic Games since Athens 2004.