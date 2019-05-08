We can win AFCON 2019 if we get to the finals- Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is optimistic of the Black Stars chances of winning the Nations Cup in Egypt this June.

The senior national team is chasing a fifth elusive AFCON title after last winning it in 1982. The Black Stars have come close three times since lifting the title in Libya.

Fresh from winning the Serbia Supa Liga with Red Star Belgrade, Sumaila is convinced the current team can end Ghana's 37-year wait for the trophy.

“We have great players and I feel we can do something very meaningful in Egypt.” Sumaila told footballmadeinghana.com

“We have come close twice and we can win it this third time if we get to the finals. It is always great to serve your nation and we are all ready to offer our quota if we are called.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F of the Nations Cup with defending Champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is yet to name his team for the biennial competition but GHANASoccernet.com can confirm the team will be based in UAE for the pre-AFCON camping.