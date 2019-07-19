We can win AFCON 2021- Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says the Super Eagles can win the Nations Cup in two years time after finishing third at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

The three times Africa Champions beat Tunisia to finish third after their bid for a fourth title was quashed by a brilliant freekick from Algeria's Riyadh Mahrez in the semifinal.

But, Gernot Rohr, who has a year left on his contract with the Super Eagles believes the team has a good belend of your and experience to excel in two years time.

“The future (of the team) is very bright, we have young players who can still progress and can still improve (because) there’s a very good spirit in the team”, he said.

“If this team can improve in specific positions, let say in the next two years, the team can be the AFCON winner. That’s the target but I don’t know if it’s with me”.

“True I have a contract but I can go out of this contract, and there’s a clause. I will think about what happened last month and last year”, he said.

“ Truth is that I love this team, I love Nigeria but there were so some problems. I have to take a little bit of rest and rethink if I will continue with Nigeria”, he affirmed.