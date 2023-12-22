"We can win AFCON"- Columbus Crew star Yaw Yeboah confident ahead of tournament

Midfielder Yaw Yeboah believes Ghana can end their long wait for the Africa Cup of Nations title in Ivory Coast next month.

The four-time African champions have not won the competition since 1982 despite being to the final three times after their last triumph.

Ghana lost twice to Ivory Coast, both on penalties, and between those two losses was the defeat to Egypt in 2010.

Yeboah, who is a candidate for the final squad to the tournament in January insists Ghana has the quality to be champions of Africa.

"We have all the qualities to be there, all the qualities to win the AFCON," he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"We are hoping that everything goes well for the players and also for the country to ensure we win."

The Columbus Crew arrived in Ghana a week ago after a successful campaign in the Major League Soccer, winning the title with the Ohio-based club.