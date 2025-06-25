GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We can win Confederation Cup title next season - Asante Kotoko defender Samba O'Neil

Published on: 25 June 2025
Samba O’Neil

Asante Kotoko defender Samba O’Neil believes they have what it takes to win the CAF Confederation Cup title. 

The Porcupine Warriors will compete in the CAF inter-club competitions next season, having clinched their 10th FA Cup title.

Despite recent failure to make it out of the group phase, the Congolese right back believes they can annexe the trophy next campaign.

"It's possible we can win the CAF Confederation Cup next season, and I believe in that," he told Asempa FM.

O'Neil, who joined Kotoko before the start of the 2024/25 football season, also praised the fans of the club for making him feel at home.

"The Asante Kotoko fans make me feel at home, and I'm happy to play for the club."

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are beefing up their squad ahead of their Africa campaign. The club has already unveiled Francis Acquah, Hubert Gyau and Johnson Owusu Oppong.

