"We can win the AFCON back-to-back with Kwesi Appiah and Chris Hughton"- John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has advised the Ghana Football Association to appoint Kwesi Appiah as Chris Highton's assistant.

According to Paintsil, a combination of Appiah and Hughton can bring Ghana the needed success.

“What he needs to do is to have someone like Kwasi Appiah,” Paintsil told Mining City Radio.

“When Chris Hughton get Kwesi Appiah in his team, they can even win the Nations Cup back-to-back because, him having that experience, and Kwesi Appiah also having that experience and also knowing the culture of the game, I think that will be all," he added.

Hughton will be assisted by former Aston Villa midfielder George Addo and Mas Ud Didi Dramani.

The former Brighton manager's first game will be against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Appiah has been in charge of the team twice, first between 2012 to 2014 and then from 2017 to 2020.