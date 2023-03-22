We can win the Ghana Premier League title – Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako has not ruled out the possibility of the Phobians winning the on-going Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians are two points behind league leaders Aduana Stars and are in fourth place with 22 points with 35 points after match week 22.

Despite being inconsistent this season under Coach Slvako Matic who is reported to have left the club, Gladson Awako is confident Hearts of Oak can challenge for the title.

"We can win the Ghana Premier League, I think we have played almost all the difficult games, no disrespect to other teams”, Gladson Awako said on his team’s title ambitions in an interview monitored by The Finder.

“We only have to focus and concentrate and if we do that, I know we can win the rest of the games and win the league."

Awako has been sidelined by an injury since returning from the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with the Black Galaxies.

According to him, he will be returning to help the team very soon.

“It was an injury from the CHAN tournament, at the moment, I am treating it and recovering bit by bit, very soon I will be back” he said.

Hearts of Oak will face Karela United in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.