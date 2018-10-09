We cannot underrate Sierra Leone - Afriyie Acquah

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah has cautioned his teammates to be wary of the threat Sierra Leone will pose to them in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The four-time African champions fell 1-0 to the Harambee Stars of Kenya and want to bounce back against the Leone Stars.

"Football has evolved because nobody expected Kenya to beat us but it happened, and that's how football has become now and we have to live with it," Acquah told Happy FM.

"We cannot go into the game over confidence, we should be cautious as they will be coming into the game with a plan to beat us."

"We have to take advantage of our home fans like the Kenyans did."

Ghana sit top of the Group F table with three points, same as Sierra Leone but with a better goal difference.