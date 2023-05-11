'We cannot win every year' - Asante Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has spoken out about the club's disappointing form in this season, stating that it is impossible for a team to win every year.

The defending champions have struggled this season, currently sitting in 6th place with 44 points after 30 games played. Kotoko have also been eliminated from the FA Cup, and it seems unlikely that they will end the season with any silverware.

However, in an interview with Joy Sports, Nana Yaw Amponsah defended his team's performance, admitting that things have not gone as planned, but emphasizing that this is a normal occurrence in sports.

“We will continue to fight until the end. The bottom line is that we cannot win every year,” he said.

“Hearts won the league two years ago, last season they were sixth. We won last year [but] this season we are struggling. That is the nature of sports. So for us, we will continue to fight till the end," he added.

Kotoko's next match will see them travel to Dawu to take on Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games at the Theatre of Dreams. Despite their recent poor form, the team will be hoping to secure a much-needed victory to boost their position on the league table.