We can't win the league if we continue this way - Kotoko coach after Great Olympics defeat

Interim boss for Asante Kotoko Abdul Gazale says the team will find it difficult to win the league if the attitudes of the players don't change in the last few games left till the end of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered another defeat on the road as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to familiar foes Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park on Thursday afternoon.

The defending champions could have moved higher on the table with a victory following Heartts of Oak's defeat on Wednesday but the Wonder club were hungrier for the win and they achieved it through two first-half strikes from Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh

"Well looking at the attitude of the players, if we are to continue this way, I don't think I will be fair to myself if [I say we can win the league]. Because anytime we hope to win an away match, we end up losing the match so we have to pick it one after the other.

"If we are able to finish on top of the league fine. But we cannot continue this way and expect to be on top of the league," Gazale said after the game.

Kotoko are now sixth on the table and eight points behind leaders Aduana Stars.