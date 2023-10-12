We conceded a cheap goal against Legon Cities - Nations FC coach

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has voiced his discontent over his team's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign citing their latest display against Legon Cities as poor.

The league newcomers faced a challenging match last weekend, as they failed to secure a victory on their home turf against Legon Cities.

The game at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex concluded in a 1-1 draw. Joseph Mireku opened the scoring for the visitors with an early goal in the 7th minute, while Barimah Baah managed to level the score for the home side during the second half.

According to Mingle, the goal which was conceded was avoidable which is why he remains upset with the team's perfomance

He remarked, "Definitely, who will be happy with a team that plays and concedes a cheap goal? The goal that we conceded against Legon Cities was a cheap one, and you also had numerous chances and couldn't utilize them. Assuming you have a child and you spend a lot of money, do what is expected of you, and you are not getting the results, will you be happy?"

Nations FC have participated in three games in the league thus far, securing one win, suffering one defeat, and settling for one draw.

Nations FC are now preparing for their upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea in their next Ghana Premier League match.