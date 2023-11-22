'We conceded a poor goal' – Ghana coach Chirs Hughton laments defensive lapse in defeat to Comoros

Ghana coach Chris Hughton, did not mince words in his critique of his team's performance following a 1-0 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday in the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers.

The Black Stars missed a chance to go top of Group I as they were beaten in Moroni.

The pivotal moment in the match came in the 43rd minute when Myziane Maolida capitalised on a solo opportunity, receiving the ball from the midfield and scoring.

Hughton, speaking in the post-match analysis, expressed his displeasure at the defensive lapse that led to the decisive goal.

“I thought Ghana were the better team,” Hughton stated, emphasising his belief in the team's overall performance. However, his frustration was palpable as he criticized the conceded goal, considering it a missed opportunity to maintain control of the game.

“We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede, and we were not able to capitalize on the chances that we had,” Hughton remarked, underscoring the team's inability to convert scoring opportunities.

As a result of the defeat, the Black Stars remain at three points after two rounds of games, while Comoros ascends to the top of the group with four points from two matches.

Looking forward, Ghana's focus will shift to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for January 2024 in Ivory Coast. The team, under Hughton's leadership, will aim to regroup and make a strong showing in the continental competition after the setback in the World Cup qualifiers.