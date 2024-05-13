We conceded cheap goals - Legon Cities boss Paa Kwesi Fabinon FA Cup defeat to Nsoatreman

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has opened up about his team's 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman in the FA Cup semi-finals, attributing the loss to defensive lapses

Despite their best efforts, Legon Cities fell short against Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park on Saturday. Early strikes from Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu put Nsoatreman in the lead in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively. Although William Kwaku Adjei managed to pull one back for Legon Cities in the 60th minute, it wasn't enough to secure victory.

In his reflections on the match, Coach Fabin expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the significance of the loss. "I feel sad; there are three outcomes in a game: lose, draw, and win. We lost today, but we will live for another game. Everybody goes into a game to win, but we conceded cheap goals and we couldn't come back," he lamented.

Fabin also pointed out the impact of adverse weather conditions on their performance. "In actual fact, the rain also disturbed us. It played a part because for the first goal, for example, I thought the keeper had taken it because he was slipping, and it went through. So it played a little part but not too much," he added.

Despite this setback, Legon Cities is now turning its attention to their upcoming home league game against Accra Great Olympics, aiming to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment.