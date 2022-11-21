We conceded two cheap goals against Dreams FC - Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic says the team conceded two cheap goals against Dreams because of inexperience on the side of his players.

The Phobians needed a late goal from Benjamin Yorke to secure a point against the Still Believe side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Serbian coach mentioned that the team lost two points because they played with an inexperienced side because he wanted to give opportunities to young players.

“The way and how we played, when you see result of 2-0, you just don’t believe, very cheap two goals.

“We cannot give opportunity to opponents like this, two half chances and they scored two goals without a chance but team spirit again was good.

“I said before the game, I will give opportunity to all players, young players played today and now we see, we miss experience.

“But in the end, I can say I must be satisfied when we scored the second goal in the last five minutes but want more.” Slavko Matic told StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak go into the league break with 13 points and currently placed fifth on the league table.

Coach Slavko Matic is unbeaten since taking charge of the club.