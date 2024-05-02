We controlled the game but couldn't score - Hearts of Oak assistant coach after Accra Lions defeat

Hearts of Oak's assistant coach, Abdul Bashiru, expressed frustration over his team's inability to convert numerous chances into goals in their 1-0 loss to Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Despite dominating possession and controlling the game, Hearts of Oak couldn't find the back of the net, ultimately conceding a goal to Accra Lions

Speaking to StarTimes after the match, Coach Bashiru highlighted the team's strong start and the abundance of opportunities they created but failed to capitalise on.

"We started so well. Even we were supposed to finish the game in the first half. We had some decent chances but we couldn’t take it. In the second half too we controlled the game but we couldn’t score. I don’t know why. We tried and tried and tried but they defended so well and their goalkeeper did very well," Coach Abdul Bashir lamented.

Acknowledging Accra Lions' effective defense and goalkeeper, Coach Bashiru emphasised the need for Hearts of Oak to capitalise on their opportunities in future matches.

Despite the disappointing result, Coach Bashiru urged fans to continue supporting the team and assured them that the players would work hard in training to secure a win in their upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea.