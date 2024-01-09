'We could have led 2-0 in the first half' - Namibia coach rues missed chances in Ghana friendly

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has expressed regret over missed scoring opportunities in their pre-tournament friendly against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night, leading to a goalless draw ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Brave Warriors, who faced the Black Stars in a friendly encounter, showcased resilience and determination, securing a draw that left Ghanaians disappointed.

Despite commending his team for their collective effort, Benjamin lamented the chances his side missed during the game.

"My team did a very good game. They did it as a collective, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of conviction, and I'm just proud of the team. In the first half, I think we created really good chances that we could even go 2-0 in front."

"I think the second half also, the tempo Ghana took it even further, but I think that we contained them and the two, three chances that we also had that makes me just proud to be the coach of this team."

The draw, although disappointing for Ghanaian fans, indicates Namibia's competitive spirit as they prepare for AFCON.

Ghana, placed in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, will be closely watched as they aim to navigate through a challenging group. Meanwhile, Namibia finds itself in Group E alongside Mali, Tunisia, and South Africa.

The 34th edition of the AFCON is set to kick off from January 13 to February 11, with football enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the tournament's exciting matchups and performances.