We could have scored more against Gambia - Black Satellites coach

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei insists that Ghana's 3-1 triumph over Gambia in the ongoing 2023 African Games could have been even better, highlighting missed opportunities despite the team's stellar performance.

Following a goalless draw against Congo in their opening game, the Ghana U-20 side rebounded with a 3-1 victory over Gambia.

Despite a setback of a missed penalty, goals from Aziz Misibau, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Jerry Afriyie secured the win for Ghana.

Ofei expressed satisfaction with the overall performance but stressed the team's potential for improvement, particularly in capitalising on missed opportunities to extend their lead.

"Scoring three goals today, it could have been four, but we are happy. Missing that penalty, for me, did not cause us to panic. We just had to wake them up a bit, and they responded well, so it was a fantastic response," Ofei commented.

Ghana is set to face Benin in their final group game on Friday, March 15th, at the Legon Sports Stadium, with the match scheduled to kick off at 5 pm.

As the team looks forward to this crucial encounter, Coach Ofei remains optimistic about the Black Satellites' potential for further improvement in the 2023 African Games.