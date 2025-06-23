GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
We could have scored more against Malawi - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Published on: 23 June 2025
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has stated that his team could have scored more goals in its win over Malawi in the pre-Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament friendly game.

Ghana’s senior women's national team defeated Malawi 3-1 in the first of three friendly games on Saturday evening.

Speaking after the win, which is the first for Ghana in four games, Bjorkegren was pleased with the effort of his team but believed they could have scored more goals.

“The start was probably a little bit slow, but otherwise, we were the better team the whole game," he said.

"We produced so many chances, we won the game 3-1, but if you are looking at the chances, we could have scored probably six, seven today, but the most important thing is to win,” Bjorkegren added.

Ghana will face Benin on Wednesday before wrapping up their friendly games against rival Nigeria.

The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Tanzania and Mali at the AFCON.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
