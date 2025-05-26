We created chances but couldn’t score - Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says his team failed to make the most of their chances in their goalless draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors traveled to Bibiani for their Week 32 clash in the Ghana Premier League, but both teams were unable to find the net in a match that had big implications for the title race.

"It was a fantastic game so we wanted to win we all created a lot of chances and we couldn't put it into the net. Nobody knows what is going to happen unless we calculate an then add the two games even if we can't go anywhere then it is over for me," as aired by Peace FM.

"But for now I will never say so I miss one of my best players so definitively he been absent in this game has affected me,"

Kotoko will now look ahead to their next game against Medeama, set for June 1 at the Baba Yara Stadium, as they aim to finish the season on a strong note.