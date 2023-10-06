'We defended him behind the scenes' - Asamoah Gyan breaks silence on Kevin-Prince Boateng's 2014 World Cup saga

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has reacted to claims by his ex-teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng indicating the playing body's reluctance to stand in for the latter when he presumably fought for the team's right against Ghana Football Association officials.

In a recent interview with Vibe with Five, Boateng recounted his 'forgettable' experience with the Ghana national team particularly during the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil.

The 36-year-old explained how he was expelled from the team alongside Sulley Muntari when the pair fought in solidarity with their teammates whom he describes as not being treated fairly.

However, much to the disappointment of the former AC Milan attacking midfielder he further claims his teammates at the time did nothing to support him as he was served a notice to depart camp on the eve of a crucial match against Portugal.

Responding to the claims on social media, Asamoah Gyan who served as the team captain emphasised that the team did their best to defend Boateng but his last incident which led to his sack was way out of the boundary as it even went to the point of infuriating then-coach Kwesi Appiah, who hardly expresses anger.

"Kevin’s case happened at the training grounds between him and the coach in front of everybody. So that was the coach’s decision cos coach felt Kevin disrespected him several times with his choice of words. One thing Kevin didn’t know is we defended him behind the scenes several times. But on that day, the coach couldn’t take it anymore and reacted. That was the first time I saw Kwesi Appiah get angry and react. So Kevin’s case was the coach’s call. That’s the truth as the captain of the team," Gyan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ghana lost their final match of the group stage to Portugal later in the day Kevin-Prince Boateng was suspended bringing to an end their campaign in their third World Cup appearance.