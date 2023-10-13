"We deserve praise, not pettiness" - Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak Executive Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV addressed club stakeholders at their annual general meeting.

In his speech, he highlighted the club's financial sacrifices and ongoing projects, emphasizing that the board should receive praise and appreciation for their efforts.

"We are just sacrificing, spending so much money we deserve praise and appreciation.

"We deserve praise and not unnecessary pettiness and jealousy so when they say Togbe owns it, it’s just because Togbe is funding it or Togbe’s companies are funding it.

"That is why we don’t owe salaries and we should be happy about that.” Togbe Afede added that negativity from Hearts of Oak fans is hurting the club especially its ability to get sponsorships.

Togbe Afede expressed concerns about negative sentiment from some fans, which could impact the club's ability to secure sponsorships.

Despite a slow start in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League, Hearts remains committed to improving its performance.