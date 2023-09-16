'We deserved the three points' - Inaki Williams reacts after Athletic Bilbao's 3-0 victory over Cadiz

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has praised his team's performance against Cadiz on Saturday as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory to bounce back to winning.

After a goalless first half, Bilbao found the back of the net through Gorka Guruzeta's goal in the 66th minute which paved the way for a big win.

In the 68th minute, Asier Villalibre, driven by the team's desire for more, scored his first goal of the season, further extending the home side's lead.

Later in the match, Inaki Williams sealed the deal for Athletic Bilbao with the third goal, ensuring a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the Estadio San Mames. The 29-year-old concluded a stellar performance with a perfectly-timed goal during injury time, marking his second league goal of the season in just five appearances.

Speaking after the game Williams said: “The team has been immense today and we have been very good so we deserved the three points."

The win has shot Athletic Bilbao to second place in the La Liga standings with 10 points only behind Real Madrid. However, they could slip if Girona and or Barcelona avoid defeat in their fifth league matches.