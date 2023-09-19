‘We deserved the win’ – Maxwell Konadu reacts after first win as Nsoatreman coach

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Maxwell has stated that they were worthy winners in their 2023-24 premier league opener against Bechem United at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday.

This was Konadu’s first league match since taking charge as head coach of Nsoatreman FC and he started off on a good note with a 2-0 win over Bechem United.

New arrival, Manaf Umar shot Nsoatreman into the lead on 27 minutes with a great finish. Another new recruit, scored from the spot kick to seal victory for his team.

Konadu said post-match: “We needed to be patient and we took our time. When the opportunity was available, we took our chances.

“So, the game was very tough. With all due respect to Bechem United, I think we deserved the win.”

Nsoatreman’s next assignment is a trip to Accra to face Hearts of Oak.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante