‘We deserved three points’ – Martin Koopman after Hearts of Oak goalless draw with Samartex

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman says his side deserved more than the point earned from their goalless draw with Samartex on Saturday, October 21 2023.

Despite enjoying a larger share of possession, The Phobians struggled to break through the resilient backline of Samartex. They however, created some chances and came close to scoring in the 67th minute but Samartex goalie, Kofi Baah pulled off a world class save to deny Hamzah Issah.

Koopman believes all the three points should have stayed in the capital given how well his team played.

He told StarTimes: “I think we deserved three points over winning. But how you see we came a lot of times now in the box. So, we did a lot of training about these nice sessions. The boys fight for their life.”

The Phobians are in 12th position on the league standings and are away to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante