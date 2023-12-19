We deserved the victory win - Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko after win against Nsoatreman

Accra Lions' coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed satisfaction as his team clinched a crucial victory against Nsoatreman on Monday during their matchday 15 clash, stating that the team deserved the win.

Accra Lions, now playing at the Sogakope Park due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium, faced an early setback when Nsoatreman FC took the lead within the opening seconds of the game. Despite the early adversity, Accra Lions rallied and staged a comeback to secure maximum points against Maxwell Konadu’s outfit thanks to Mohammed Yahaya's brace.

Tanko acknowledged the team's slow start in the first half but commended their second-half performance. He emphasized the importance of addressing the early setback during halftime discussions, stating, "It’s a game of two halves, and we slept in the first half and woke up in the second half."

“In the second half, I mean we deserve to win, we have to score more goals, we had chances but I think at the end three points is good for us,” he told StarTimes.

Currently occupying the 9th position in the Ghana Premier League with 19 points after 15 games, Accra Lions are looking to build on their recent success as they continue their campaign in the league.